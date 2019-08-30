City Traffic Police (CTP) organize Kashmir Mobilization campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday organized Kashmir Mobilization Campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

On this occasion, the CTP had also prepared a float which was decorated with Pakistani and Kashmiris flags.

CTO Lahore Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik and DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan with school children presented salute to the float.

Speaking on the occasion, both police officers said that Kashmir was a part of Pakistan and: "Our aim of the campaign is to deliver a message to our enemies." All traffic signals in the city remained red for five minutes to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Main ceremony was held on The Mall, Faisal Chowk, for which the CTP made comprehensive arrangements.