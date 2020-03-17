UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police (CTP) Suspends Driving Tests Till April 05

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:34 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) suspends driving tests till April 05

City Traffic Police (CTP) have suspended driving tests for licenses till April 05 as preventive measure in the wake of corona virus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : City Traffic Police (CTP) have suspended driving tests for licenses till April 05 as preventive measure in the wake of corona virus.

CTO Sardar Asif said that it was our collective responsibility to adopt preventive measures for safetyfrom possible threat of corona virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

