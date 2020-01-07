City Traffic Police (CTP) to launch driving training program for youth

City Traffic Police (CTP) are launching a programme to impart light transport vehicles driving training to youth at Govt Vocational Training Institute Samanabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : City Traffic Police (CTP) are launching a programme to impart light transport vehicles driving training to youth at Govt Vocational Training Institute Samanabad.

CTO Sardar Muhammad Asif Tuesday said the training programme would help produce trained drivers and reduce accidents as well as maintaining traffic discipline.

He said that male and female traffic wardens had been deployed as instructors at vocational institution. The drivers will be imparted driving training with teaching them theory of traffic rules and regulations.