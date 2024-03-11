City Traffic Police Devices Traffic Plan For Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:22 PM
City Traffic Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramadan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to Chief Traffic Officer Dr Zahidullah1035 wardens, three SPs, 12 DSPs would be perform late night duty for uninterrupted flow of traffic before Iftar and after Maghrib prayer. He warned that no leniency would be shown over violation of traffic rules.
Recent Stories
Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi
Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association
EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer6 minutes ago
-
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi6 minutes ago
-
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC11 minutes ago
-
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association11 minutes ago
-
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situation11 minutes ago
-
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC22 minutes ago
-
Hearing against PTI founder bail plea adjounred1 minute ago
-
Price control magistrates asked to improve their performance1 minute ago
-
Traders demand better security arrangements around markets1 minute ago
-
Over Rs 0.7m fine imposed on overpricing last week1 minute ago