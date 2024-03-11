City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan

City Traffic Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Dr Zahidullah1035 wardens, three SPs, 12 DSPs would be perform late night duty for uninterrupted flow of traffic before Iftar and after Maghrib prayer. He warned that no leniency would be shown over violation of traffic rules.