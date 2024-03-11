Open Menu

City Traffic Police Devices Traffic Plan For Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:22 PM

City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan

City Traffic Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Dr Zahidullah1035 wardens, three SPs, 12 DSPs would be perform late night duty for uninterrupted flow of traffic before Iftar and after Maghrib prayer. He warned that no leniency would be shown over violation of traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Prayer Ramadan

Recent Stories

Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

1 minute ago
 Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

6 minutes ago
 Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during ..

Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan

6 minutes ago
 Palestine issue must be a collective priority of ..

Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi

6 minutes ago
 Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' rem ..

Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks

6 minutes ago
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda ..

Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC

11 minutes ago
 Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session wi ..

Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association

11 minutes ago
 EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Ha ..

EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti

11 minutes ago
 Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC

Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to rem ..

Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..

11 minutes ago
 Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families afte ..

Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan