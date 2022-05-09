City Traffic Police devises plan for Janat-ul-Baqi processions

(@FahadShabbir)

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday formulated integrated traffic plan for the processions on the occasion of Janat-ul-Baqi's Demolition Day to maintain traffic flow despite large gatherings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday formulated integrated traffic plan for the processions on the occasion of Janat-ul-Baqi's Demolition Day to maintain traffic flow despite large gatherings.

According to police spokesman, following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, a traffic plan has been devised on the occasion of Janat-ul-Baqi Demolition Day on May 10.

The procession on the day of demolition of Janat-ul-Baqi would be taken out from Imambargah Nasir-ul-Iza Waris Khan stop on May 10, 2022, passing through Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Alam Khan Road and would be culminated at Colonel Maqbool Imambargah.

More than 155 traffic police personnel including 07 DSPs, 09 inspectors, 98 traffic wardens and 41 traffic assistants will be on special duty at the procession routes.

The traffic coming from Faizabad will be diverted from Rawal Road turn to Rawal Road.

Those coming from Raja Bazar Fawara Chowk to Liaquat Bagh will be diverted from DAV College road to alternative routes.

"No vehicles will be allowed parking at a distance of 200 yards".

He further said that all the DSPs and inspectors of the circle would work diligently to maintain traffic flow.

"Negligence will not be tolerated in this regard, he added.