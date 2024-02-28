City Traffic Police Divided Into Three Divisions
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and management, the Lahore Traffic Police has been divided into three divisions, and Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar has issued directions for restructuring of the department.
The Traffic Police has been divided into City Division, Sadar Division, and Cantonment Division, and SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil has been appointed as SP Cantonment Division, SP Shahzad Khan in City Division, while SP Malik Akramullah has been assigned to Sadar Division.
The Lahore Traffic Police now comprises three divisions, 10 circles, and 34 traffic sectors, while formation of the new division is expected to improve working environment significantly, said CTO Ammara Athar.
New sectors and circles would soon be established to address population and traffic density concerns and the creation of the new division is anticipated to bring notable improvements in monitoring and surveillance, added the Lahore CTO.
