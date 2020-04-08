UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Faisalabad Challans 17,946 Transporters In Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

City Traffic Police Faisalabad challans 17,946 transporters in two weeks

The City Traffic Police (CTO) have taken legal action against 17,946 motorcycles, rickshaws and other transports over violation of the transport policy, implemented in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTO) have taken legal action against 17,946 motorcycles, rickshaws and other transports over violation of the transport policy, implemented in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic wardens issued challan slips to 11,670 motorcyclists over violation of pillion-riding and 5,756 rickshaws during last two weeks.

Meanwhile, 520 other transporters faced legal action over violation of transport policy during the period.

CTO Sardar Asif said here Wednesday that traffic police squads were vigilant on road for the safety of travelers.

The objective of taking legal action during lockdown is only for safety of citizens and to restrain them from unnecessary movement, he said.

The CTO appealed to people to adopt preventive measures, stay home and avoid roaming on roads without any solid reason.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Regional Director Criticizes US Threats to Sto ..

44 seconds ago

Qureshi, Malaysian counterpart discuss Covid-19 si ..

45 seconds ago

16 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange launches surveillance syst ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Allocate $132 Mln for Extra Payments to ..

2 minutes ago

Serbian Neurosurgeon Hails Russia's Timely Disinfe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.