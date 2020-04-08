City Traffic Police Faisalabad challans 17,946 transporters in two weeks

The City Traffic Police (CTO) have taken legal action against 17,946 motorcycles, rickshaws and other transports over violation of the transport policy, implemented in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTO) have taken legal action against 17,946 motorcycles, rickshaws and other transports over violation of the transport policy, implemented in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic wardens issued challan slips to 11,670 motorcyclists over violation of pillion-riding and 5,756 rickshaws during last two weeks.

Meanwhile, 520 other transporters faced legal action over violation of transport policy during the period.

CTO Sardar Asif said here Wednesday that traffic police squads were vigilant on road for the safety of travelers.

The objective of taking legal action during lockdown is only for safety of citizens and to restrain them from unnecessary movement, he said.

The CTO appealed to people to adopt preventive measures, stay home and avoid roaming on roads without any solid reason.