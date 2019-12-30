City Traffic Police Faisalabad issued 27,260 driving licences during 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Faisalabad issued 27,260 driving licences during the Year 2019

A CTP spokesman said on Monday that more than 138,541 citizens got learner's driving permits during 2019 but only 37,701 participated in driving test.

He said that 30,774 candidates passed their driving test. Out of them, driving licences were issued to 27,260 persons.

The traffic police also renewed 22,594 driving licences during 2019 besides issuing 3,419 duplicate licences and international driving permits to 794 citizens during this period.