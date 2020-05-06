City Traffic Police Faisalabad launch crackdown against underage drivers, tinted glasses

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown against underage drivers and use of tinted glasses and unapproved number plates.

A spokesman of the CTP said on Wednesday that underage drivers were not only putting their lives at risk but also causing a serious threat to the lives of other road users.

Similarly, most of the vehicles having tinted glasses or unapproved number plates are used in criminal activities.

Therefore, on special direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Muhammad Asif, the traffic police launched a crackdown against the vehicles being driven by underage drivers, or having tinted glasses or unapproved number plates.

In this connection, sector incharge Kotwali Sub Inspector Jameel Ahmad Kamboh impounded more than two dozen vehicles having tinted glasses besides imposing fines on others for violation of traffic rules.

He said that action was being taken against violators of traffic rules and regulations without any discrimination so that road accidents could be reduced to a maximum extent.

For this purpose, sufficient staff of traffic police has also been deputed at all important Chowk, crossings and roads and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) will also pay surprise visits to check performance of traffic police, spokesman added.