City Traffic Police Fined 46,000 Motorcyclists Penalized During Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Traffic police in a drive to discourage motorcyclists not wearing of helmets, fined and issued challans to as many as 46,000 riders in a week, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat here Thursday.

During his visit to Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries (PCSTI) here, the CTO deplored that only 10,000 challans were issued during the last five years riders for ignoring use of safety helmets, adding that use of helmet would be ensured strictly.

He informed this in order to ensure implementation of corona SOPs, the traffic police has been taking appropriate action including imposition of fine and confiscation of the vehicle against drivers for ignoring use of safety masks.

The CTO said most road users were unaware of traffic laws and frequently break the rules such as violations of lane discipline, avoid use of helmets and seatbelt during travelling.

He informed people also use the first two lanes for Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) while these lanes are specified for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs).

He said that encroachment was the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic within the city and urged the traders' communities to play their imperative role in removal of encroachments on roadsides adding it would help boost not only trading activities in the market but also ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Speaking on the occasion, PCSTI President Mohammad Adnan Jalil assured full cooperation to traffic police in removing of encroachments. He said that the trading community would support awareness campaigns of traffic police regarding traffic laws and particularly the promotion of wearing helmets by motorcyclists.

He also suggested introduction of a modern mechanism for vehicles and bikes for provision of smart card to trace out of vehicle in case of emergencies.

