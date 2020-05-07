City Traffic Police imposes Rs 82,200 fine on traffic laws violators

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Thursday launched a crackdown on those using green registration number-plates and revolving blue lights on their vehicles and motorcycles illegally in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Thursday launched a crackdown on those using green registration number-plates and revolving blue lights on their vehicles and motorcycles illegally in the city.

According to official sources, 86 challan tickets were issued to violators of green number-plate law and Rs 26,600 fine was imposed on them.

Also, 44 challan tickets worth Rs 14,500 were issued to violators of blue revolving lights law and 130 challan tickets worth Rs 41,100 were issued over violation of other traffic rules.