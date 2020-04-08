UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Impounded 207 Passenger Vehicles Plying On Different Routs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:58 PM

City Traffic Police impounded 207 passenger vehicles plying on different routs

City Traffic Police Peshawar Wednesday fined 207 vehicles violating the government orders during the local down and carrying passengers that causing danger as far outbreak of coronavirus due to breaking of social distance as called by the govt to keep social distancing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar Wednesday fined 207 vehicles violating the government orders during the local down and carrying passengers that causing danger as far outbreak of coronavirus due to breaking of social distance as called by the govt to keep social distancing.

According to directives issued by SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmed Khalil, the traffic wardens and officials have been directed to take stern action by impounding all vehicles that violating the decision taken by the provincial govt not to play public transport.

These 207 vehicles were locked in the terminal on main GT road and were also fined so that to stop the public transport. SSP traffic filled the district on the direction of Wasim Ahmed Khalil SPs, DSPs and TOs advised the citizens to avoid public transport which is causing more danger to the overall safety of the citizens as far as outbreak of Coronavirus. The actions are implemented under which DSP Hayatabad Liaquat Khan along with his team blocked the Hayatabad Public transport owners and imposed fine on them by plying the public transport.

