City Traffic Police Issue 1883 Challans Over Tinted Windows

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar has launched a crackdown against people driving vehicles with tinted windows, issuing 1883 challans to violators during the last one month.

According to the traffic police the operation was conducted on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, City Traffic Police Peshawar against those using tinted windows in different sectors of the city.

During operations, a total of 1883 persons were challaned by the traffic officers and black stickers were removed from the windows of the vehicles and were directed to refrain from using tinted windows in future.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said citizens should ensure implementation of traffic rules while strict legal action would be taken against violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

