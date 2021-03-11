UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Issues 122000 Challan Slips In February

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

City traffic police issues 122000 challan slips in February

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar traffic police issued 122000 challan slips to traffic rules violators during the last month.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat talking to media persons Thursday said that operations were carried out in different parts of the city and millions of rupees fine collected and deposited to the national exchequer.

He urged citizens to abide by the traffic rules and keep the speed with prescribed limit for their safety.

He also called upon the citizens to cooperate fully with traffic officers and personnel to ensure smooth hassle free traffic movements in the city.

He said city traffic police Peshawar was also striving to create awareness among people about traffic laws, adding no leniency would be shown to traffic violatorsHe also urged motorists to comply with SOPs against Covid 19 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

