City Traffic Police issues 123933 challans to violators in three months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 123933 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine of over Rs 32.3 millions From March 21 to June 17.

Talking to APP here on Thursday CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring implementation of lockdown but also issuing challans to road users over violations.

He said that comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He informed that the CTP utilizing all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but FIRs were also being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said that city traffic police have impounded 41800 vehicles over violations including 37442 motorcycles, 649 motor-Rickshaws, 60 passenger vehicles, 1441 cars and 814 other vehicles during the last three months.

The city traffic police have also registered FIRs against violators while license and route permits have also been canceled of various others, he added.

He said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, officials of CTP were applying preventive measures against coronavirus to protect themselves from the deadly virus.