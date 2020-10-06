UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Issues Traffic Plan For Chehlum Processions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

City Traffic Police issues traffic plan for Chehlum processions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Multan issued traffic route plan in connection with the processions of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), on Thursday.

According to official sources, Hussain Agahi Bazaar, Hussain Agahi Chowk to Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Ghanta Ghar Chowk to Katchehry Chowk, besides Gurrh Mandi, Chowk Bazaar, Interior Hussain Agahi and Interior Bohar Gate Road will also remain closed for all kind of traffic. The City Traffic Police urged people to follow alternative routes instead of mentioned routes.

Chief Traffic Officer Multan instructed traffic wardens not to allow any vehicle to be parked along the route of the procession. The vehicles should be parked in the designated parking areas, away from limits of the procession.

They should guide people about alternative routes and be polite during their interaction with masses.

The Police also sought cooperation and adherence to traffic rules in order ensure smooth flow of traffic.

