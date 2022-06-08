City Traffic Police issues written warnings to encroachers

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi carried out anti-encroachment operation across the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi carried out anti-encroachment operation across the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The CTP spokesperson said that following the orders of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Circle In-charge Murree Road Amir Mushtaq launched an operation against encroachment mafia and took punitive measures against the violators to improve the flow of traffic. The violators were issued written warnings for disrupting the flow of traffic in future.

On the occasion, CTO Naveed Irshad said that the main reason behind traffic congestion in the city was the increased encroachments and handcarts.

The CTP launched a series of operations against such elements, he said, adding that written warning were being issued to the encroachers and violators while cases would be registered for noncompliance.

He also appealed the shopkeepers not to extend their shops beyond their limits so that traffic could flow smoothly on city roads.