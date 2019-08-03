UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:55 PM

City Traffic Police Lahore awareness campaign continues

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday set up camps at Anarkali and Ichhra Bazaar during the second day of 14-day awareness campaign regarding traffic rules and laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday set up camps at Anarkali and Ichhra Bazaar during the second day of 14-day awareness campaign regarding traffic rules and laws.

The awareness campaign would continue till August 14.

Thw campaign is aimed at creating awareness among people about road safety measures and implementation of the traffic rules, said a spokesman for the CTP here.

The traffic officials asked people to follow the line and lane rule, as the violation of traffic rules could cause accidents and affect smooth traffic flow.

The CTP Traffic education Unit also distributed pamphlets among people on the occasion.

