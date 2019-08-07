UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Lahore Awareness Campaign Continues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:58 PM

The City Traffic Police on Wednesday set up a camp at Haji Camp, Railway station during an on-going awareness campaign regarding traffic rules and laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police on Wednesday set up a camp at Haji Camp, Railway station during an on-going awareness campaign regarding traffic rules and laws.

The awareness campaign would remain continue till August 14, whereas, the purpose of this awareness campaign was to create awareness among people regarding road safety measures and implementation of traffic rules and laws, said a spokesman for CTP here.

The traffic officials briefed the people to follow line and lane rule as violation of traffic rules could cause accidents besides affecting smooth traffic flow, he said.

On the occasion, traffic education unit of CTP alsodistributed awareness pamphlets and rewards among people.

More Stories From Pakistan

