City Traffic Police Lahore challaned 91 buses, 34827 rickshaws during lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued tickets to 91 buses and 34827 rickshaws during the lockdown in the provincial capital in the wake ofCOVID-19.

CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid said that over 200,000 citizens were educated about coronavirus and asked them to go back to their homes.

The police had taken action against 469 vagons, 1302 coasters and mazdas on the violations. The police had registered 23 cases against Lahore Public Transport.

As many as 7856 vehicles were impounded in different police stations of the city on violation of section 144 in which 3558 rickshaws and motorcycles were released .