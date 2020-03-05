City Traffic Police, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to make joint efforts for smooth traffic in city

The City Traffic Police and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will work jointly to make traffic smooth in city and also facilitate the business community members in resolving their licensing issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will work jointly to make traffic smooth in city and also facilitate the business community members in resolving their licensing issues.

It was agreed at a meeting, held between Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former president Mian Shafqat Ali, Sheheryar Ali and Khamis Saeed Butt also spoke on the occasion.

The CTO welcomed the ideas of LCCI president to make some particular roads one-way and e-ticketing system and driving school.

The LCCI president said that parking plazas near the city markets were the only solution to the traffic mess.