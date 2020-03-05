UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police, Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry To Make Joint Efforts For Smooth Traffic In City

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:33 PM

City Traffic Police, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to make joint efforts for smooth traffic in city

The City Traffic Police and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will work jointly to make traffic smooth in city and also facilitate the business community members in resolving their licensing issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will work jointly to make traffic smooth in city and also facilitate the business community members in resolving their licensing issues.

It was agreed at a meeting, held between Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former president Mian Shafqat Ali, Sheheryar Ali and Khamis Saeed Butt also spoke on the occasion.

The CTO welcomed the ideas of LCCI president to make some particular roads one-way and e-ticketing system and driving school.

The LCCI president said that parking plazas near the city markets were the only solution to the traffic mess.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Traffic Market Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

19 minutes ago

Virtual University honours 1048 students at 11th c ..

35 seconds ago

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission review ..

36 seconds ago

World asked to declare India a terrorist state: Bi ..

39 seconds ago

Pakistan- EU agree to boost collaboration for deve ..

41 seconds ago

20-bed hospital providing first aid near Gaddafi S ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.