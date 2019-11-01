City Traffic Police Lahore takes action against 29,251 smoke-emitting vehicles

The City Traffic Police (CTP) took action against 29,251 smoke-emitting vehicles during the current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) took action against 29,251 smoke-emitting vehicles during the current year.

An action was taken against 4,014 smoke-emitting vehicles during the month of January, 2,112 in February, 2,502 in March, 1,939 in April, 2,271 in May, 1,821 in June 1,683 in July, 1,167 in August, 2,141 in September and 9,701 vehicles during October.

The CTP would continue its crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles during the upcoming months.