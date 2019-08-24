City Traffic Police Lahore To Register Cases Against Irresponsible Drivers
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:05 PM
In a campaign to reduce road traffic accidents, the City Traffic Police (CTP) would register cases against those found involved in rash and irresponsible driving
The Sector In-charges CTP would request registration of cases against irresponsible drivers if the victim of the accident would not proceed to lodge the FIR.
SP Traffic City Hammad Qureshi on directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Liaquat Ali Malik, has issued a notification in this regard to all sector in-charges.
The CTP took the initiative to reduce traffic accidents as the violators escaped from the law after the victim did not proceed to register a case against the law violators.