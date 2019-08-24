UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Lahore To Register Cases Against Irresponsible Drivers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

City Traffic Police Lahore to register cases against irresponsible drivers

In a campaign to reduce road traffic accidents, the City Traffic Police (CTP) would register cases against those found involved in rash and irresponsible driving

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :In a campaign to reduce road traffic accidents, the City Traffic Police (CTP) would register cases against those found involved in rash and irresponsible driving.

The Sector In-charges CTP would request registration of cases against irresponsible drivers if the victim of the accident would not proceed to lodge the FIR.

SP Traffic City Hammad Qureshi on directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Liaquat Ali Malik, has issued a notification in this regard to all sector in-charges.

The CTP took the initiative to reduce traffic accidents as the violators escaped from the law after the victim did not proceed to register a case against the law violators.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Police Road Traffic FIR All From

Recent Stories

Valuables, cash taken away in 3 incidents in Sialk ..

14 seconds ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges UN secretary general to ..

15 seconds ago

Prime Minister to raise Kashmir plight at UNGA nex ..

17 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power sh ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority demolishes illegal bu ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescues 37 emergency victims during la ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.