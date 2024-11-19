City Traffic Police Launch Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The City Traffic Police launched a tree-planting campaign as a part of the
Clean Punjab on Tuesday.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan inaugurated the drive after planting a
sapling at Shamsabad Chowk to enhance the city's greenery and combat air pollution.
The CTO said the tree plantation was not only an act of great deed but also a crucial
step towards improving the environment and reducing air pollution.
The CTO distributed saplings to traffic staff and citizens.
Meanwhile, the city traffic officer also led an awareness walk at Shamsabad Chowk which was
joined by the staff and members of civil society.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six stone crushing units sealed5 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover marijuana5 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over implementation of MoUs on $2.8 bln Saudi Investment5 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab hears cases in Rwp regional office5 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Sealed hospital given 10 days to submit required docs26 minutes ago
-
PTI’s KP saga mirrors a “Soap Opera” : says founding member35 minutes ago
-
EPD taking steps to eliminate smog: parliamentary secretary55 minutes ago
-
Nine held for carrying illegal arms1 hour ago
-
Kharif crop survey at Muryali reviewed1 hour ago
-
PHC dismisses NAB notice against KP CM1 hour ago
-
Revenue court held for Dera’s residents1 hour ago