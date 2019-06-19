City Traffic Police launched operation against encroachment

The City Traffic Police Wednesday launched operation against encroachment here in the city and cleared many congested places in Main Dabgari for the convenience of the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police Wednesday launched operation against encroachment here in the city and cleared many congested places in Main Dabgari for the convenience of the people.

A spokesman for City Traffic Police said that 23 vendors were removed from Main Dabgari Garden Chowk.

The people on this occasion lauded the traffic police for removing encroachment from a very congest place causing problems to the commuters.

It is worth mentioning here that the action against the encroachers was initiated on the complaints of the people in Dabgari Garden hub of medical centres and private practititoners.