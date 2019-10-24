City Traffic Police Multan creating awareness about fog, smog

The City Traffic Police (CTP) started briefing sessions for road users regarding preventive measures during fog and smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) started briefing sessions for road users regarding preventive measures during fog and smog.

In line with special directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, organizing different events to create awareness among masses about preventive measures to avoid road accidents.

Spokesman of the CTP Muhammad Adnan said that education unit of the department also pasting reflecting-stickers on slow moving vehicles.

The CTO Huma Naseeb has urged citizens to use fog lights during fog or smog and cooperate with traffic police in order to avoid road accidents.