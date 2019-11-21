UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Multan Organises Awareness Seminar At School

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:57 PM

City Traffic Police Multan organises awareness seminar at school

The Education Unit of City Traffic Police (CTP) organised a seminar at school to create awareness among students about safety measures during fog and smog, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The education Unit of City Traffic Police (CTP) organised a seminar at school to create awareness among students about safety measures during fog and smog, here on Thursday.

In-charge Education Unit Inspector Shahid Javed briefed students about preventive measures during fog and smog.

He urged students to drink maximum water during smog-like situation and use safety mask to cover the mouth.

He said that drivers must use smog lights or blue paper on head-lights while travelling during fog in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb urged citizens to adopt preventive measures to protect themselves and others. She asked citizens to call CTP helpline 1915 or 03359151915 in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Police Education Water Traffic

Recent Stories

India's obstinacy affront to peace in region: AJK ..

4 minutes ago

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan receives invitation for Int'l Baseball Fi ..

23 seconds ago

New Ban on Russian Media Broadcasting in Latvia Fl ..

26 seconds ago

AJK High court halts bye elections in Mirpur

28 seconds ago

Turkey sentences 3 over US embassy shooting

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.