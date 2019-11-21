City Traffic Police Multan organises awareness seminar at school

The Education Unit of City Traffic Police (CTP) organised a seminar at school to create awareness among students about safety measures during fog and smog, here on Thursday

In-charge Education Unit Inspector Shahid Javed briefed students about preventive measures during fog and smog.

He urged students to drink maximum water during smog-like situation and use safety mask to cover the mouth.

He said that drivers must use smog lights or blue paper on head-lights while travelling during fog in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb urged citizens to adopt preventive measures to protect themselves and others. She asked citizens to call CTP helpline 1915 or 03359151915 in case of any emergency.