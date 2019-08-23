City Traffic Police Multan starts awareness campaign about use of Pakistan Citizen Portal

City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a campaign to create awareness among masses about the use of Pakistan Citizen Portal, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a campaign to create awareness among masses about the use of Pakistan Citizen Portal, here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, the CTP officials displayed awareness banners at all offices, challan branch, driving school, licence branch, entry and exit points of the city.

A schedule had also been prepared for announcements through mosques.

CTO Huma Naseeb, while addressing a seminar here, said the Pakistan Citizen Portal office had been established at Prime Minister's Office for direct access of complaints and suggestion to Prime Minister Imran Khan.