City Traffic Police Multan starts seven-day road safety campaign

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has started a seven-day road safety campaign to create awareness among people about preventive measures during fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has started a seven-day road safety campaign to create awareness among people about preventive measures during fog.

The campaign was inaugurated by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb at SP Chowk Cantt here on Saturday. She delivered lecture to road users about preventive measures while traveling in fog.

She urged the people to ensure working headlights, use fog lights and manage speed to avoid any untoward incident. She said strict action would be taken against drivers over violation of traffic rules and safety measures during fog.

Huma Naseeb said that owners or drivers of vehicles without headlights and back lights would not only be imposed fine but could also be impounded.

DSP City Circle Hakim Ali Naul, In-charge education Unit Inspector Shahid Javed and other officers concerned were also present.

t