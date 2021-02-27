City Traffic Police organizes awareness seminar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Bahawalpur have organized a seminar at a local school to give awareness to students about traffic rules.

According to a press release issued here, under the supervision of DSP Traffic Bahawalpur, Mahmood Ali, City Traffic Police organized an awareness seminar at Government Boys Cant High School Bahawalpur.

Delivering their lectures, Inspector, Traffic Police, Ms. Shazia Ramazan and Incharge education (Traffic), Muhammad Nadeem said that teenager boys were not allowed to drive motorcycles and other vehicles. They said that one wheeling of motorcyclists used to pose a threat to the drivers as well as passersby.

They said that motorcyclists must wear helmet besides following traffic rules and regulations. Pamphlets were also distributed among the students.