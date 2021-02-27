UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Organizes Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

City Traffic Police organizes awareness seminar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Bahawalpur have organized a seminar at a local school to give awareness to students about traffic rules.

According to a press release issued here, under the supervision of DSP Traffic Bahawalpur, Mahmood Ali, City Traffic Police organized an awareness seminar at Government Boys Cant High School Bahawalpur.

Delivering their lectures, Inspector, Traffic Police, Ms. Shazia Ramazan and Incharge education (Traffic), Muhammad Nadeem said that teenager boys were not allowed to drive motorcycles and other vehicles. They said that one wheeling of motorcyclists used to pose a threat to the drivers as well as passersby.

They said that motorcyclists must wear helmet besides following traffic rules and regulations. Pamphlets were also distributed among the students.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Traffic Bahawalpur Wheeling Government

Recent Stories

Mattar Al Tayer: UAE Tour presents to the world im ..

49 seconds ago

Virus pushed global hunger to new heights: Mian Za ..

4 minutes ago

PAF celebrating Surprise Day today on 2nd annivers ..

6 minutes ago

NUST conferred “CSR Award for Social Impact & Su ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai customs & Ministry of economy inaugurate sec ..

30 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 February 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.