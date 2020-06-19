City Traffic Police organizes awareness session about coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets among citizens during the ongoing seven days campaign to create awareness among masses about coronavirus.

In line with special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, the traffic police officials organizing different awareness sessions at bus stands and other areas to create awareness among masses about preventive measures.

On Friday, the traffic police education unit organized lecture session at General Bus Stand and Vehari Chowk in which drivers have been asked to apply preventive measures.

The passengers were asked to wear masks during traveling on public transport and use sanitizer for their protection from the deadly virus.