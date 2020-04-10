City Traffic Police Peshawar fined 1370 vehicles violating lockdown

City Traffic Police Peshawar has fined the owners of 1370 vehicles violating the ban on carrying passengers despite lockdown in city during a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar has fined the owners of 1370 vehicles violating the ban on carrying passengers despite lockdown in city during a week.

According to details, City Traffic Police on the direction of SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil impounded 1370 vehicles in the week long crackdown against passenger transports which were violating the ban imposed by the govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite performing duties, the city traffic police also provided awareness to the general public by distributing pamphlets containing symptoms and precautionary information in order to avoid spreading out coronavirus.

An officials of the City Traffic Police Peshawar informed that they strictly following the govt guideline and provided first hand information to the general public regarding public transport and the consequences of using it in the present circumstances.

"We are advising the people to stay at home and do not use the public transport which may cause danger as far as spreading of coronavirus is concerned," the official informed. He disclosed that all the vehicles impounded by violating the TORs setup by the provincial govt.

He said it is in the interest of the people to ensure implementation of the law in every case and guided the people to avoid unnecessary visit to the bazaars. He said the motorcyclists and pillion riders were also charged accordingly.