City Traffic Police Peshawar Imposes Fine Rs 7.5 Mln On Traffic Violators In Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

City traffic police Peshawar imposes fine Rs 7.5 mln on traffic violators in three months

The City Traffic Police in a major drive against traffic violators issued tickets to as many as 10,000 violators and imposed Rs 7.5 million fines during last three months, said SSP Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police in a major drive against traffic violators issued tickets to as many as 10,000 violators and imposed Rs 7.5 million fines during last three months, said SSP Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar.

On his directives SP Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan held crackdown against passenger vehicles, schools' pick and drop vans, freight trucks and public transports issued tickets to 10,000 vehicles and submitted Rs 7.5 million to provincial kitty. SSP traffic said the purpose of the drive was to protect lives of masses by ensuring road safety.

