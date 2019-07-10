City Traffic Police Peshawar launches crackdown against tinted-glass vehicles

City Traffic Police Peshawar Wednesday launched crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles and fined hundreds of vehicles after removing black plastic sheets from their glasses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :City Traffic Peshawar Wednesday launched crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles and fined hundreds of vehicles after removing black plastic sheets from their glasses.

On the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohammad Naeem Khan, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfikar has formed different teams for the purpose.

These teams carried operation against tinted glass vehicles that removed black plastic from hundreds of vehicles after imposing of fine on them. Beside, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) all other traffic police personnel also participated in the campaign.

The Chief Traffic Police Officer, Kashif Zulfikar directed the traffic police personnel through wireless for conducting the operation in a professional and friendly manner.

The traffic Police is currently running a campaign regarding all kind of violations including tinted glass vehicles, helmets and fastening of seat belts. In this connection hundreds of violating motorcyclists were impounded on the first day of campaign and parked them in the terminals.

Similarly, the vehicles with tinted glasses were also penalized and their black plastics were removed while drivers, which were not fastening seat belts were also fined.