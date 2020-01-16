City Traffic Police Peshawar organizes awareness seminar for students

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police here on Thursday organized awareness seminar on traffic laws for students of English Spoken University and Computer Science.

The seminar was held on the directives of Additional SSP Traffic Waseem Khalil wherein DSP education and his team briefed the students regarding traffic laws.

The seminar was attended by teachers and large number of students.

The DSP Education informed the students regarding benefits of road safety, zebra cross, seat belt and usage of helmets besides principles of driving and precautionary measures. He said that use of seat belt and helmets during driving could save precious lives.

The students lauded the efforts of traffic police and demanded for arrangements of such seminar in other educational institutions.