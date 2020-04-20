UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Peshawar Penalize 37,341 Vehicles For Violation Of Ban

City Traffic Police (CTP) has penalized 37,341 commuters' transport for violation of ban on plying vehicles in wake of precautionary lockdown declared by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has penalized 37,341 commuters' transport for violation of ban on plying vehicles in wake of precautionary lockdown declared by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The provincial government has banned the plying of commuters' transport since March 23, 2020 and directed action against the violators of the official directives.

In this connection checking points were established at various points on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, Wasim Ahmad Khalil wherein operation against the violators is still continued and action against 37,341 public transporters has already been taken.

Meanwhile, the SSP Traffic Police, Wasim Ahmad Khalil has directed the continuation of crackdown against the violators and showing of no leniency with anyone in this regard and stern legal action would be initiated against them. He said that the crackdown is not aimed at imposing penalties on the general public and transporters rather its purpose is the prevention of the deadly pandemic.

