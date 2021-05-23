UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Peshawar Released Quarterly Report

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

City Traffic Police Peshawar released quarterly report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar Sunday released a quarterly report under which action has been taken against 282,469 persons for violating traffic rules.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat City Traffic Police Peshawar imposed fine 17949 persons for not using seat belts, 73555 persons for not wearing helmets, 73555 for one wheeling, 189 for using tinted glass, 2933 for driving unregistered motorbike, 692 for overloading, 2091 for violating parking zone, 26382 for violating parking zone.

Likewise, action has been taken against 1702 persons for driving without a road permit, 1797 for traveling mobile, 984 for violating Corona SOPs, 61415 for violating lane discipline, 17860 and 42395 for not giving right of way to other vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat while expressing satisfaction over the operations said that City Traffic Police Peshawar would use all its capabilities to ensure implementation of laws. He said that as a result of operations carried out by City Traffic Police Peshawar, a large number of citizens have started wearing helmets.

He further said that traffic authorities should ensure implementation of traffic rules and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard while legal action would be taken against the culprits.

