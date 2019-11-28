UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Advised To Adopt Preventive Measures To Avoid Smog

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi advised to adopt preventive measures to avoid smog

City Traffic Police (CTP) had already launched a campaign with an aim to raise awareness to keep oneself safe during smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):City Traffic Police (CTP) had already launched a campaign with an aim to raise awareness to keep oneself safe during smog.

In this regard the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians, he added.

CTO urged the citizens to avoid waste burning to control smog which causes breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

Muhammad Bin Ashraf advised the motorists to adopt precautionary measures to avoid problems while driving during smog.

