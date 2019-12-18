UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Advises To Adopt Preventive Measures To Avoid Smog

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi advises to adopt preventive measures to avoid Smog

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a campaign with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a campaign with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

In this regard, the teams of CTP distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation and protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

Furthermore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf also advised the motorists to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any problem.

