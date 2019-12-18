City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Advises To Adopt Preventive Measures To Avoid Smog
City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a campaign with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season
In this regard, the teams of CTP distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation and protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.
Furthermore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf also advised the motorists to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any problem.