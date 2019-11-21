UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Chalk Out Plan For Eid Milad Procession

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:30 PM

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi chalk out plan for Eid Milad procession

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) procession which would be held at Peshawar Road Chor Harpal on November 22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) procession which would be held at Peshawar Road Chor Harpal on November 22.

According to plan, parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

As many as 4 deputy superintendents of police, 13 inspectors, 117 wardens and 23 assistant would be deployed to maintain traffic.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said no tractor trolley, luggage carrier vehicles, trolleys, trucks, or any public service vehicle would be allowed to reach near Milad processions.

The CTO urged citizens to use alternate routes Masrail road, Range road, Shally valley road, Qasim Market and to reach Saddar.

Emergency squads have also been deputed to maintain flow of traffic, he added. He asked wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of the processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the delinquent officials, the CTO added.

The citizens can dial Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272616 to get help/guidance on roads.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar November Market All From

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 table

1 minute ago

'Humble' Mourinho not planning on big changes at S ..

1 minute ago

Xandria Noir's meditation paintings exhibited at F ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran upright, open-minded person: ..

1 minute ago

US Ready to Sanction Nicaragua to Support Calls fo ..

18 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of drug t ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.