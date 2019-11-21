City Traffic Police Rawalpindi chalk out plan for Eid Milad procession

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) procession which would be held at Peshawar Road Chor Harpal on November 22

According to plan, parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

As many as 4 deputy superintendents of police, 13 inspectors, 117 wardens and 23 assistant would be deployed to maintain traffic.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said no tractor trolley, luggage carrier vehicles, trolleys, trucks, or any public service vehicle would be allowed to reach near Milad processions.

The CTO urged citizens to use alternate routes Masrail road, Range road, Shally valley road, Qasim Market and to reach Saddar.

Emergency squads have also been deputed to maintain flow of traffic, he added. He asked wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of the processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the delinquent officials, the CTO added.

The citizens can dial Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272616 to get help/guidance on roads.