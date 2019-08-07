UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Chalk Out Traffic Plan For Eid Ul Adha

Wed 07th August 2019

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi chalk out traffic plan for Eid ul Adha

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eidul Adha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eidul Adha.

According to a CTP spokesman, an increased number of traffic wardens would be deployed in main areas to prevent traffic jams, especially before and after Eid prayers.

A control room has been set up at the Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

He said, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Superintendent Police Muhammad Bin Ashraf would make all out efforts to control traffic on city roads, especially near mosques, Imambarghas, Eid congregations and other important places.

He said that one-wheelers would be dealt with according to the law. Those found one-wheeling would be sent behind bars under Section 99/A. He requested the parents to come forward and play their role in curbing the activity, as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving were main causes of fatal accidents.

All the traffic officers and wardens have also been directed to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could be witnessed, he added.

He said that parking vehicles near mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places would not be allowed.

According to the plan, traffic police officers have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles. Strict action in accordance to the law had also been ordered against vehicles with tinted glasses or without number plates.

He said that traffic wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, so that traffic jams could be avoided.

