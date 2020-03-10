City Traffic Police Rawalpindi challans 2,135 wrongly parked vehicles during last week

City Traffic Police (CTP), under special operation launched against double and wrong parking, issued 2,135 challan slips to the traffic rules violators during last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP), under special operation launched against double and wrong parking, issued 2,135 challan slips to the traffic rules violators during last week.

According to a CTP spokesman, a special operation on the directives of regional police officer (RPO) was launched in several city areas against wrong parking which causes nuisance for motorists and pedestrians.

He informed that action in accordance with the law was taken against the traffic rules violators. Most of the traffic issues could be resolved by abiding traffic rules which are meant for the safety and protection of the road users, he said and added, civilized nations always follow traffic rules.

The citizens should have knowledge about road safety and traffic rules as this is in the best interest of the public, he added.

Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to a fatal accident, he added.

The CTO said traffic wardens were trying to ensure smooth flow of traffic and checking wrong parking which was a major cause of traffic jams.