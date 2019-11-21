UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Directs Wardens To Maintain Smooth Flow Of Traffic In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:37 PM

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city, particularly during rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city, particularly during rains.

On Thursday, he said that additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall raod, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid a traffic mess.

The CTO said that cash reward and commendatory certificates would be awarded to those traffic officials who perform their duties with responsibility, adding that the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow.

He said the CTP has put in place effective parking measures besides taking action against encroachers.

He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.

