UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Imposes Rs 21 Million Fine On Parking Rules Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:13 AM

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi imposes Rs 21 million fine on parking rules violators

City Traffic Police (CTP) has imposed fine amounting Rs 21 million to vehicles and motorcyclists parked wrongly for the last year 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):City Traffic Police (CTP) has imposed fine amounting Rs 21 million to vehicles and motorcyclists parked wrongly for the last year 2019.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said in a statement issued here on Monday that a special squad was deployed to take action against the vehicles wrongly parked.

Traffic police is carrying out operation from various areas of the city including Murree Road, Airport, Adiala Road, Mall Road, Cantt, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Masrayal Road, Judicial Complex, Jhelum Road, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Circular Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and in cantt areas.

The CTO directed wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Murree Fine Vehicles Road Bank Traffic Sadiqabad Jhelum Saddar 2019 Market From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

26 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

1 hour ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

16 minutes ago

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 07 for ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.