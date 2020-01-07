City Traffic Police Rawalpindi imposes Rs 21 million fine on parking rules violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):City Traffic Police (CTP) has imposed fine amounting Rs 21 million to vehicles and motorcyclists parked wrongly for the last year 2019.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said in a statement issued here on Monday that a special squad was deployed to take action against the vehicles wrongly parked.

Traffic police is carrying out operation from various areas of the city including Murree Road, Airport, Adiala Road, Mall Road, Cantt, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Masrayal Road, Judicial Complex, Jhelum Road, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Circular Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and in cantt areas.

The CTO directed wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.