City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Impounds 220 Unregistered Motorcycles, 28 Vehicles, 32 Rickshaws

Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi impounds 220 unregistered motorcycles, 28 vehicles, 32 rickshaws

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has taken strict action against unregistered vehicles by impounding them in different police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has taken strict action against unregistered vehicles by impounding them in different police stations.

According to a spokesman, on the directive of City Traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the traffic police while taking action in accordance with law against unregistered vehicles and motorcycles Friday impounded 220 motorcycles, 32 Rickshaw and 28 vehicles.

The impounded vehicles would not be released until registered by the excise office, the spokesman said.

The operation has been accelerated where circle in-charges were supervising the campaign in their respective areas and taking measures to eradicate the trend vehicles without number plates and unregistered vehicles, he added.

