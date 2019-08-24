City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issue traffic plan for medical entrance test

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and students of a medical entrance test to be held on Sunday

According to City Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, four DSPs, 11 inspectors, two lady traffic inspector and 74 wardens including 23 lady traffic wardens, 17 traffic assistants and two lady traffic assistants would be deployed.

According to the traffic plan, Sixth Road Chowk to Siddiqui Chowk has been declared as no parking area while the traffic will be provided an alternate route from Siddiqui Chowk to reach Sixth Road Chowk via Saidpur Road, Commercial Market and Rehmanabad.

Parking areas have been designated near Barani University, Service Road, Rabi Center, Service road, Rehmanabad, Commercial Market Road, Urology Center, Service Road, Nawaz Sharif Park, and other areas.

All roads leading to the entry test centres would be blocked for all kind of traffic. Walk through gates would be installed at the entry gates of each centre.