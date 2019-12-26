UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Issue Traffic Plan For PPP Meeting

Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has promulgated a special plan for Pakistan People Party (PPP) meeting in-connection with the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh to ensure the public's security and convenience.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Ashraf Bin said that as many as 207 traffic wardens would perform their duties to maintain flow of traffic.

"No vehicles would be allowed on Liaquat Road towards College Road".

Similarly, traffic coming from Mareer Chowk to Committee Chowk would be restricted while traffic coming from Saddar would be diverted from Marrir Chowk towards district courts.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Fowara chowk to Murree Road would be diverted towards College Road to reach their destination.

Further, traffic from Islamabad would be diverted to other routes from Rawal Road Turn, Naz Cinema and Committee Chowk.

He urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.

He said that citizens can contact helpline 051-9272616 to get guidance and assistance any time.

