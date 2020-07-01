City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issued 17,711 challan tickets in June

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 17,711 fine tickets to traffic rules' violators and collected an amount of Rs 5,641,850 as fine during June, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Syed Ali Akbar said on Tuesday.

A grand operation was carried out against underage drivers, driving without licenses, plying vehicles with tainted glasses or without number plates, using mobile phones while driving and other violation of traffic laws.

The incharge challan Branch told that 10,812 were issued challan tickets to the motorists for not following Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19 while 2068 motorcyclists were issued challan tickets for not wearing helmet. Similarly, 138 vehicles were issued challan tickets due to parked vehicles wrongly.

Some 294 were issued challan tickets for using mobile phone during driving.

The CTP issued 930 challan tickets without driving license. 365 vehicles were issued challan ticket for using black sheets. 501 tickets were issued on the violation of one way and 504 vehicles were issued challan tickets on the signal violation.

Some 477 vehicles were issued challan tickets without registration. The CTO said that traffic police would continue operation against the road violators.

He said that the education Wing of Rawalpindi Traffic Police has also been creating awareness about road safety among the road users by arranging seminars, distributing pamphlets to disseminate information.