City Traffic Police Rawalpindi launches drive against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi , Muhammad Bin Ashraf has directed the authorities concerned to launch a grand operation against underage drivers and those not holding driving licenses.

According to a spokesman, CTO while addressing a road safety programme said underage driving is now one of the major dilemmas of society due to which many precious lives are lost on the daily basis. Traffic incidents have increased by a large number, as underage driving is being promoted in the society.

In order to create awareness regarding this issue, lectures have been arranged in various schools, colleges and universities to let the students know about the hazards of underage driving, he said.

Special directives had been issued to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of all circles, inspectors and wardens working in the field in this regard, spokesman said.

The CTO also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the traffic wardens and police to save these precious lives and prevent hundreds of traffic accidents daily.