City Traffic Police Rawalpindi launches grand operation against illegal parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation against illegal car/motorcycle parking in Murree road , Liaquat road , city Saddar road and its adjoining areas.

According to CTP's spokesman, the operation was launched on directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak.

The Chief Traffic Officer, while taking strict action constituted a special squad to remove the illegal parking and picked up hundred of motorcycles, cars through lifters and issued fine tickets to the owners, he said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said an operation is being conducted in different areas of the city to remove the encroachments to ease the traffic flow. He said special squad of traffic police have also been taking strict action against the illegal parking lots and no parking zones.

He said the traffic police is making utmost effort to facilitate the road users by cleaning roads from encroachments.